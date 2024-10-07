DC Holds Introductory Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq held an introductory meeting with the heads of district-level government offices in his office
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq held an introductory meeting with the heads of district-level government offices in his office.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ahmar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, and the district heads of various departments attended the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officers and employees to meet with the public directly in their respective offices from 10 AM to 11 AM, under the Chief Minister of Punjab's directive under the open-door policy, and that practical measures be taken to address the issues and complaints of the applicants visiting government offices.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of punctuality and attendance in government offices and ensuring that all official matters are conducted transparently. He stated that discipline should be maintained in the offices and special attention should be given to cleanliness. He directed that the implementation of the "Key Performance Indicators" established by the government be ensured. He warned that legal action would be taken against absenteeism, violations of discipline, and failure to properly conduct official matters in government offices. During the meeting, the heads of district offices briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding their respective departments.
Recent Stories
Commissioner approves three development schemes
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills
Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation
Primary teachers protest across the province
Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..
PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine
Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner approves three development schemes10 seconds ago
-
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills13 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocities in Palestine1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program1 hour ago
-
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation1 hour ago
-
Primary teachers protest across the province1 hour ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment1 hour ago
-
PHA deploys inspection teams to monitor operations2 hours ago
-
PPP Sanghar decides to fully participate in Hyderabad rally on October 182 hours ago
-
Health Minister condemns tragic blast near Karachi Airport2 hours ago
-
World's silence on plight of oppressed people of Palestine is human tragedy: CM2 hours ago
-
Providing eyesight to visually impaired persons is noble cause: DC2 hours ago