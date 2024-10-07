DC holds introductory meeting

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq held an introductory meeting with the heads of district-level government offices in his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq held an introductory meeting with the heads of district-level government offices in his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ahmar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, and the district heads of various departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officers and employees to meet with the public directly in their respective offices from 10 AM to 11 AM, under the Chief Minister of Punjab's directive under the open-door policy, and that practical measures be taken to address the issues and complaints of the applicants visiting government offices.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of punctuality and attendance in government offices and ensuring that all official matters are conducted transparently. He stated that discipline should be maintained in the offices and special attention should be given to cleanliness. He directed that the implementation of the "Key Performance Indicators" established by the government be ensured. He warned that legal action would be taken against absenteeism, violations of discipline, and failure to properly conduct official matters in government offices. During the meeting, the heads of district offices briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding their respective departments.