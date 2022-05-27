UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Introductory Meeting With District Peace Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 09:51 PM

DC holds introductory meeting with District Peace Committee

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf held an introductory meeting with District Peace Committee here on Friday and urged them to promote tolerance, love and peace in the society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf held an introductory meeting with District Peace Committee here on Friday and urged them to promote tolerance, love and peace in the society.

Addressing the meeting, he said that religious scholars have great esteem in the society. Therefore, they should play their dynamic role to create unity among all ranks to foil nefarious designs of anti islam and anti Pakistan elements.

He said that district administration would always welcome suggestions of Ulema for establishment of peace in the society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sika, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanvir Riaz, representative of Bishop of Faisalabad Father Abid Tanvir and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Bishop Mufti All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran shared great cultural & religious a ..

Pakistan, Iran shared great cultural & religious affinity: Roozbeh

5 minutes ago
 IGP vows to protect life, property of citizens

IGP vows to protect life, property of citizens

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks details of names removed from ..

Supreme Court seeks details of names removed from ECL

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure economic stability: Afnan ..

Govt committed to ensure economic stability: Afnan

6 minutes ago
 Two more tested positive corona in Balochistan

Two more tested positive corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of contempt plea

Lahore High Court disposes of contempt plea

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.