DC holds introductory meeting with District Peace Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf held an introductory meeting with District Peace Committee here on Friday and urged them to promote tolerance, love and peace in the society.

Addressing the meeting, he said that religious scholars have great esteem in the society. Therefore, they should play their dynamic role to create unity among all ranks to foil nefarious designs of anti islam and anti Pakistan elements.

He said that district administration would always welcome suggestions of Ulema for establishment of peace in the society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sika, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanvir Riaz, representative of Bishop of Faisalabad Father Abid Tanvir and others were also present on the occasion.