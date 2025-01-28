Open Menu

DC Holds “Khuli Kachehri” In Wahndo To Resolve People’s Issue On Prompt Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DC holds “Khuli Kachehri” in Wahndo to resolve people’s issue on prompt basis

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday held “Khuli Kachehri” (Open Court) in Wahndo area to resolve the people’s issue at their doorsteps.

A large number of people registered their complaints on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems on prompt basis.

The people appreciated the decision of the Punjab government for holding open courts in the province for resolving public issues.

MPA, Chaudhry, Qasir Iqbal Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner, Kamoki, Dr Maham Wahid, CEO, Gujranwala Waste Management Company, Shahid Abbas Jota and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

APP/mud/378

Recent Stories

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

55 minutes ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

11 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

12 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

12 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan