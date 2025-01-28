DC Holds “Khuli Kachehri” In Wahndo To Resolve People’s Issue On Prompt Basis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Tuesday held “Khuli Kachehri” (Open Court) in Wahndo area to resolve the people’s issue at their doorsteps.
A large number of people registered their complaints on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems on prompt basis.
The people appreciated the decision of the Punjab government for holding open courts in the province for resolving public issues.
MPA, Chaudhry, Qasir Iqbal Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner, Kamoki, Dr Maham Wahid, CEO, Gujranwala Waste Management Company, Shahid Abbas Jota and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.
APP/mud/378
