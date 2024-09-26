Open Menu

DC Holds Khuli Katchehri In Hala (Old), Visited Special Education School

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh held an Open Court (Khuli Kachehri) at Government Boys High School to address the issues faced by the citizens of Hala Purana (Old).

A large number of residents from Hala (Old) and suburbs attended the event and voiced their concerns.

According to a handout released on Thursday, citizens raised issues regarding the mismanagement of government institutions, lack of healthcare facilities in hospitals and basic problems in the city such as poor roads, inadequate drainage systems and illegal encroachments.

They also highlighted social issues, including the growing drugs problem, load shedding, low gas pressure and incidents of theft and robbery.

The DC stated, "I am aware of the problems, all are solvable.

"

"We are working to address some key issues first, after which we will assess other problems," he informed.

"Efforts are underway to prioritize three main issues, like, water supply and drainage, lack of facilities in schools and the drug problem,"he emphasized.

He also announced that the completion of the Hala sports Complex was among the district administration's top priorities, and work would be expedited soon.

The DC urged citizens to visit the Assistant Commissioner's office for resolution of their issues, which would be addressed on a priority basis.

Later, DC visited a special education school in Hala (New), where he reviewed the facilities available for disabled children and expressed his commitment to further improve the facilities.

