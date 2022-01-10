UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Khuli Katchehry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

DC holds Khuli Katchehry

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad held Khuli Katchehry at his office, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad held Khuli Katchehry at his office, here on Monday.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and redressed some of them. He said that common people were being listened to on a daily basis under the open door policy and their issues were being resolved.

Talking to applicants, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that redressing the issues of people was among the top most priorities of the district administration.

He also directed the officers of different departments to avoid delaying tactics and resolve the issues of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

