DC Holds Khuli Katchery

Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:20 PM

DC holds Khuli Katchery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq held khuli katchery at Tehsil Office Raja Bazar here on Thursday.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Shoaib, Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar and staff of Land Record Center were present.

During the khuli katchery, DC listened to the grievances of the citizens regarding revenue and issued instructions to the concerned officers for their immediate solution.

The purpose for holding such meetings is to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide speedy justice.

Problems are being resolved on the complaints of the people within the legal framework and reports are being taken from the departments.

In which digital equipments and all facilities are available and under the supervision of senior officers, accuracy of records, execution of individual, execution of transfers, income certificate and domicile should be issued, he added.

