DC holds Khuli Katchery in Murree

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali held a Khuli Katchery (Open Court) on Saturday in Murree and issued on spot orders for addressal of complainants' problems.

Assistant Commissioner, Murree Iqbal Sanghera was also present on the occasion.

The DC received the applications from the senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzar also personally listens to the problems of the citizens and issues orders for their solution, he said adding, it is an example for all the administrative and revenue officers to keep their offices' doors open for the citizens.

He said that the purpose of deployment of all administrative and revenue officers is to provide relief to the citizens and the officers should listen to their problems and resolve them within shortest possible time frame in accordance with the law.

He said that action would be taken against those not resolving the problems of the people as Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had issued clear direction in this regard.

