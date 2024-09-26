- Home
DC Holds Khuli Katchery In Tehsil Lachi, Issues On Spot Orders For Resolution Of Problems
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Thursday held Kuli Katchery (public hearing) in Tehsil Lachi here as per the “Awami Agenda” vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and heard the problems of local communities.
Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate, Tehsil Mayor Lachi Ehsan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Lachi and Heads of Line Departments attended the Katchery.
On this occasion, the people openly discussed their problems, most of which were related to drinking water, electricity, gas, NADRA, drainage, education, health and sanitation. Heads of respective departments responded to their questions and most of the minor problems were solved on the spot.
MPA Daud Shah Afridi said that on the special directions of KP CM Ali Amin, the district administrations were organizing Katcheries in remote and backward areas of the province with the aim of providing relieve to the people at their doorstep.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that the decisions taken here would be implemented at all cost and the participants would be informed about the progress, adding that such meetings would not be just sitting but would be productive and after every month there would be a follow-up Katchery in which the people would be informed of the progress on their complaints, demands.
The people of Lachi lauded the holding of Khuli Katchery and demanded its continuation in the future also.
APP/adi
