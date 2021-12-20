UrduPoint.com

DC Holds 'Khuli Katchery' To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Monday held a 'Khuli Katchery' at his office with an aim to address complaints of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Katchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned were also present.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems particularly of revenue matters on priority and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

