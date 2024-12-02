DC Holds ‘Khuli Kutchary’ To Resolve Problems Of Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday held an open court (Khuli Kutchary’) at his office under open door policy to resolve public problems on priority.
The DC listened to the queries and complaints of the citizens in person and gave directions to the concerned officer/department for immediate redressal, said a spokesman of the ICT administration.
A large number of people attended the open court and lodged their complaints regarding different problems.
Irfan Memon directed all Assistant Commissioners to meet with citizens on a daily basis.
The purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve citizens’ grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice, he added.
DC emphasized that government offices must keep their doors open for the public during working hours. He stated that strict action will be taken against any officer who refuses to meet with citizens or fails to address their concerns.
He said all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were engaged in the redressal of public grievances within their respective jurisdictions.
He vowed to conduct ‘Khuli Kutcharies’ regularly to resolve peoples’ problems at their door steps.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects schools2 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts Int'l conference on prioritizing economic agenda in Pak’s foreign policy towards USA2 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions reopen in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
PPP Committee discusses ongoing political challenges11 minutes ago
-
Event for special persons11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder11 minutes ago
-
India using all evil tactics to perpetuate illegal occupation of Kashmir: Safi11 minutes ago
-
Bridge Foundation, UNDP organize event to mark World AIDS Day12 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 411 suspects, recovers weapons, drugs in Nov21 minutes ago
-
Diagnosis at an early stage helps to control HIV, says specialist21 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui slams PTI for prioritising faceless victims over 131 Kurram killings21 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens Matric to Ph. D admissions from Jan 121 minutes ago