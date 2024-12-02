DC holds ‘Khuli Kutchary’ to resolve problems of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday held an open court (Khuli Kutchary’) at his office under open door policy to resolve public problems on priority.

The DC listened to the queries and complaints of the citizens in person and gave directions to the concerned officer/department for immediate redressal, said a spokesman of the ICT administration.

A large number of people attended the open court and lodged their complaints regarding different problems.

Irfan Memon directed all Assistant Commissioners to meet with citizens on a daily basis.

The purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve citizens’ grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice, he added.

DC emphasized that government offices must keep their doors open for the public during working hours. He stated that strict action will be taken against any officer who refuses to meet with citizens or fails to address their concerns.

He said all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were engaged in the redressal of public grievances within their respective jurisdictions.

He vowed to conduct ‘Khuli Kutcharies’ regularly to resolve peoples’ problems at their door steps.