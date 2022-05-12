DC holds 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Sihala

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday held an open court 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Union Council Sihala under open door policy to resolve public problems on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday held an open court 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Union Council Sihala under open door policy to resolve public problems on priority.

The DC was accompanied by officers of Capital Police, Health Department, Local Government and Rural Development department, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner East and concerned revenue / union council staff was also present on the occasion.

The DC listened to the queries and complaints of the locals and gave directions to the concerned officer/department for early redress.

A large number of people attended the meeting and lodged their complaints regarding different problems including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that the open courts were being conducted at far flung areas of Islamabad after many years to provide relief to the masses. The purpose for holding such meetings is to resolve citizens' grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice, he added.

He vowed to conduct 'Khuli Kutcheries' regularly to resolve peoples' problems at their door steps.