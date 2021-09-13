DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Monday held a Khuli Kutchery in his office and issued orders to the authorities concerned on complaints of the citizens directing them to resolve the problems of the citizens within shortest possible time frame

The DC said that the problems of senior citizens were being resolved on priority basis.

He issued orders to the officers concerned to resolve revenue issues of 12 applicants.

He said that he personally listens to the problems of all the citizens who come to his office and orders are issued to the officers concerned for their resolution.

He said that the district administration officers had been directed to address issues of the citizens as soon as possible and negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Muhammad Ali said that Rawalpindi district administration was trying to solve the problems of the people at their door steps as per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against corrupt officials and they would be given exemplary punishment.

