DC Holds Khuli Kutchery For Redressal Of Public Issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Monday held a Khuli Kutchery in his office and issued orders to the authorities concerned on complaints of the citizens.

He directed them to resolve the problems of the citizens within shortest span of time.

The DC said the problems of senior citizens were being resolved on priority basis.

He said he personally listens to the problems of all the citizens who come to his office and issues orders to the officers concerned for their resolution.

He said the district administration officers had been directed to address issues of the citizens as soon as possible and negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Muhammad Ali said Rawalpindi district administration was trying to solve the problems of the people at their door steps as per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against corrupt officials and they would be given exemplary punishment.

