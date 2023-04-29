UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Khuli Kutchery In Taxila To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC holds khuli kutchery in Taxila to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Saturday visited Tehsil Taxila and held an open court to address complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution.

The objective of holding the open court is to resolve the complaints of the citizens particularly related to revenue matters, the DC said.

The problems of the citizens are being addressed within the shortest possible time frame through public open courts, he added.

The DC said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The DC also chaired a revenue meeting at Assistant Commissioner's office.

All aspects related to revenue were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

He directed the officers concerned to address the land inheritance distribution transfers, Jamabandi, digital girdawari and blocked khewat cases on a priority basis.

All possible measures should be taken to achieve the revenue targets, he instructed.

Later, the DC also visited Wah General Hospital, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila and also inspected the check post set up to control wheat smuggling.

Strict action should be taken to control wheat and flour smuggling, the DC directed the authorities adding, no one would be allowed to violate the rules and indulge in wheat and flour smuggling which is an offence and it would be treated as per law.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila Post All Wheat Court Flour

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Grenadian PM

RAK Ruler receives Grenadian PM

33 minutes ago
 New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.