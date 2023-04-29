DC holds khuli kutchery in Taxila to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Saturday visited Tehsil Taxila and held an open court to address complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution.

The objective of holding the open court is to resolve the complaints of the citizens particularly related to revenue matters, the DC said.

The problems of the citizens are being addressed within the shortest possible time frame through public open courts, he added.

The DC said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The DC also chaired a revenue meeting at Assistant Commissioner's office.

All aspects related to revenue were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

He directed the officers concerned to address the land inheritance distribution transfers, Jamabandi, digital girdawari and blocked khewat cases on a priority basis.

All possible measures should be taken to achieve the revenue targets, he instructed.

Later, the DC also visited Wah General Hospital, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila and also inspected the check post set up to control wheat smuggling.

Strict action should be taken to control wheat and flour smuggling, the DC directed the authorities adding, no one would be allowed to violate the rules and indulge in wheat and flour smuggling which is an offence and it would be treated as per law.