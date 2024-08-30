Open Menu

DC Holds Khuli Kutchery To Address Educational Issues In Kolai Pallas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC holds Khuli Kutchery to address educational issues in Kolai Pallas

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed held a Khuli Kutchery on Friday at the Government Primary School in Sear Ghaziabad to address pressing educational issues in the Kulli Pallas Kohistan district.

Aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda program, participants from district administration officials, education officers, and a large number of local residents were present.

Locals have presented critical concerns, including a shortage of teachers, the lack of a boys' high school in Sear Ghaziabad, and the dilapidated state of some school buildings.

DC Ishtiaq Ahmed assured the community that all education-related issues would be tackled on a priority basis and resolved within a short time frame. Emphasizing the crucial role of education in societal development, he pledged that improving literacy rates in the district would be a top priority, with special campaigns to be launched.

He also urged parents to prioritize their children's education, stressing that investing in education is a collective responsibility vital for shaping the future.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Ghaziabad Kohistan All From Government Top

Recent Stories

No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

2 hours ago
 Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested ..

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls featu ..

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

5 hours ago
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

5 hours ago
 PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight ..

PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

23 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan