DC holds Khuli Kutchery to address educational issues in Kolai Pallas

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed held a Khuli Kutchery on Friday at the Government Primary School in Sear Ghaziabad to address pressing educational issues in the Kulli Pallas Kohistan district.

Aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda program, participants from district administration officials, education officers, and a large number of local residents were present.

Locals have presented critical concerns, including a shortage of teachers, the lack of a boys' high school in Sear Ghaziabad, and the dilapidated state of some school buildings.

DC Ishtiaq Ahmed assured the community that all education-related issues would be tackled on a priority basis and resolved within a short time frame. Emphasizing the crucial role of education in societal development, he pledged that improving literacy rates in the district would be a top priority, with special campaigns to be launched.

He also urged parents to prioritize their children's education, stressing that investing in education is a collective responsibility vital for shaping the future.