DC Holds Khuli Kutchery To Address Rural Community Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal Wednesday held a Khuli Kutchery in Lower Tanawal tehsil, Kuthiala, to tackle the pressing issues faced by the rural communities.

Emphasizing the top priority of the district administration, DC underscored the importance of finding solutions to rural people's problems right at their doorsteps.

He also pledged to continue organizing Khuli Kutcheries in remote areas to address residents' concerns effectively.

A large number of people from different walks of life from Tehsil Lower Tanawal residents presented their concerns and grievances.

Khalid Iqbal provided immediate instructions to the relevant departments to initiate actions for resolving these issues.

"Addressing the matters of rural communities at their doorstep is of paramount importance for the district administration, and they are taking every possible step in that regard, the DC added.

The residents of Lower Tanawal commended the Khuli Kutchery and stressed the need for holding more kutcheries in the future.

ADC General Jabril Raza, AAC Revenue, Rashid Mahmood, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Shahzad Iqbal, SDOS, and various other department officials answered the queries raised in Khuli Kacheri.

DC attentively listened to complaints and issues concerning health, education, public health, revenue, agriculture, livestock, TMA, and municipal services.

On-the-spot instructions were issued to the relevant departments for swift and efficient resolution.

