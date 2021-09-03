UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Khuli Kutchery To Resolve Citizens' Issues

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC holds Khuli Kutchery to resolve citizens' issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened to the problems of the citizens.

He issued immediate orders on the applications of the citizens and directed the authorities concerned to implement the orders and submit a report in this regard to DC office.

Giving priority to the applications of senior citizens and women, the DC directed the authorities concerned to resolve their grievances within shortest possible time frame.

Muhammad Ali said that efforts were being made to solve the problems of the people through good governance and a system is also being devised to resolve their problems at their door steps.

He said that all the officers of the district administration should perform their duties with commitment and dedication so that the citizens could be provided relief in their own areas.

He said that the offices of administrative and other government departments were set up to facilitate the citizens and not to create problems for the people.

Strict action would be taken against those, demand bribe from the citizens to address their issues, the DC said.

He said that the problems being faced in the country could be solved through good governance and accountability.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Women All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

38 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

34 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

34 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

34 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.