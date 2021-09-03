DC holds Khuli Kutchery to resolve citizens' issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office and listened to the problems of the citizens.

He issued immediate orders on the applications of the citizens and directed the authorities concerned to implement the orders and submit a report in this regard to DC office.

Giving priority to the applications of senior citizens and women, the DC directed the authorities concerned to resolve their grievances within shortest possible time frame.

Muhammad Ali said that efforts were being made to solve the problems of the people through good governance and a system is also being devised to resolve their problems at their door steps.

He said that all the officers of the district administration should perform their duties with commitment and dedication so that the citizens could be provided relief in their own areas.

He said that the offices of administrative and other government departments were set up to facilitate the citizens and not to create problems for the people.

Strict action would be taken against those, demand bribe from the citizens to address their issues, the DC said.

He said that the problems being faced in the country could be solved through good governance and accountability.