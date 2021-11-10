DC holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens problems

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned including Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Abdullah Mehmood were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints.The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems particularly of revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings is to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.