DC Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Resolve Peoples' Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Shoaib Ali held a 'Khuli Katchery' here at his office under Punjab Government's open door policy to resolve the problems of the people on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens. People lodged their complaints regarding different problems including the issuance of domicile, fard, registry, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

He said the purpose for holding such meetings under the open door policy of the government was to resolve the grievances of the people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

He said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held regularly aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their doorsteps, the DC added.

