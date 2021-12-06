UrduPoint.com

DC Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Resolve Problems Of Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

DC holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of citizens

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with an aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with an aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned were also present.

The DC listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on spot orders to the officers concerned.

Muhammad Ali received applications from senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems particularly of revenue on priority and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Women All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea seeking Rana S ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea seeking Rana Shamim's name on ECL

1 minute ago
 FESCO Super League 2021 starts

FESCO Super League 2021 starts

1 minute ago
 CM KP expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army ..

CM KP expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin

1 minute ago
 Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

1 minute ago
 Canada's Ambassador to China to Step Down Effectiv ..

Canada's Ambassador to China to Step Down Effective December 31 - Statement

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.