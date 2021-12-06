DC holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of citizens

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with an aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at his office with an aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned were also present.

The DC listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on spot orders to the officers concerned.

Muhammad Ali received applications from senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems particularly of revenue on priority and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.