DC holds meeting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad on Sunday urged the Population Welfare, Social Welfare departments and District education Authority to immediately contact the Tiger Force focal persons and assign them duties.

In a meeting held to discuss assignments of the Tiger Force, he said awareness about use of face masks among the public, implementation on SOPs in shops and markets were being carried out with services of the force and all registered volunteers should be contacted in this regard so that maximum number of volunteers could be availed.

MPA Firdous Rai, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid,CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian, DO Population Welfare Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director Social WelfareKhalid Bashir and others were also present.