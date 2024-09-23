DC Holds Meeting After Assuming Charge
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ibrar Ahmed Jaffar here on Monday held a meeting with his staff after assuming charge.
He exchanged views on different matters with officials concerned.
The DC also took notice of absent employees and directed the staff to perform their duties with devotion.
