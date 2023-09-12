DC holds meeting for implantation of price control list

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Munir Ahmed Musiani on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the district Price Control Committee to ensure the provision of facilities to people in the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hub Munir Ahmed Musiani on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the district price Control Committee to ensure the provision of facilities to people in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Hub Captain Retd Hamza Anjum, Tehsil Dargul Nawaz Anjuman Tajiran Hub, Flour Dealers Association, Hotels Association and wholesalers dealing in vegetables participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner while addressing the meeting, said that as an administrative officer would give relief to the people during inflation.

He said that instructions have been issued to the officers of the district to show performance against the officers delivering the services to the competent authorities.

DC Hub said that when he was posted in Kharan, a Bachat bazaar was organized in consultation with traders and people in backward areas like Kharan gained relief and the traders sold items worth 92.7 million rupees.

After the appointment of District Hub, the administration will take the lead in providing relief to the public, he said.