DC Holds Meeting On CCTV Footage Of Sensitive Polling Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s Office on Thursday, reviewed CCTV camera recordings from sensitive polling stations.
The DC issued instructions to the Police Special Security Unit (SSU), district monitoring officers,
and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) team, emphasizing that
the camera retrieval process should commence after the completion of vote counting and
the return of polling equipments.
She highlighted the need for a safe and swift transfer of camera recordings to the
Central Control Room. Specifically, from sensitive polling stations, NRTC teams, escorted by
the police, will be responsible for retrieving cameras facing inwards.
A total of 65 NRTC teams, accompanied by 500 personnel, and District Monitoring Officer's teams
will be actively engaged in the field.
