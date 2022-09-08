UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Meeting On Complaints Of Load-shedding

Published September 08, 2022

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battagram Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud Thursday said that many complaints were received from the public regarding electricity load-shedding and tripping, for which load management was required on an emergency basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting. Tehsil Chairman Butgram Attaullah Khan Tarand, XEN and SDO Pesco, and other officials participated in the meeting.

The executive engineer (XEN) Pesco told the meeting that all the feeders were overloaded as each transformer had arrears up to millions of rupees, and people in the village did not install metres and used electricity illegally.

It was decided in the meeting that people who used metres and paid their utility bills had the right to get electricity as per schedule without tripping.

Those who did not have meters should be provided with meters as soon as possible, he added.

The public was requested to assist the Pesco officials in installing metres and clearing the arrears so that the load-shedding could be reduced and electricity provided without interruption.

As responsible citizens, they should reduce the use of air conditioners, electric rods and irons, etc.

