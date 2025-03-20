DC holds meeting on monsoon contingency plan 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A meeting on the monsoon contingency plan 2025 was held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon on Thursday at shahbaz hall, shahbaz building.

The meeting was attended by the officials from all relevant departments of the district. They discussed how to minimize the potential damages from monsoon rains and flooding.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasized the need for a multi-faceted strategy to address the monsoon rains and floods, stressing the importance of mutual coordination and cooperation. He directed all departments to appoint focal persons to ensure effective communication and resolution of issues.

He further instructed that all relevant departments should complete their preparations before the expected monsoon rains, especially focusing on the desilting of drains and ensuring that drainage pumps are in working condition.

The deputy commissioner also directed the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) officials to take measures to prevent damages while construction work in densely populated areas during rains, particularly identifying dilapidated buildings to avoid potential loss of life and property.

He further stated that mostly the loss of life and property occur in densely populated urban areas, and therefore, proactive measures should be taken in advance to prevent such incidents.