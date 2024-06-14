Open Menu

DC Holds Meeting On Monsoon Preparedness In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to protect lives of people during upcoming monsoon season.

He was chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner office that was held to discuss preparations for upcoming season of monsoon.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of relevant departments including Health department, education, Police, Local Government, TMAs, Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) , Livestock, Rescue 1122, Social Welfare and other related departments participated in the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, DC directed the relevant departments to work in cohesion and develop a liaison to avoid losses during monsoon season.

He said, "Protecting lives and properties of people is among responsibilities of government and added that resources would be used to avoid losses during monsoon.

"

During the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the measures taken by the relevant departments to deal with the monsoon and flood situation, on which, the DC directed all relevant officers to prepare their emergency plans before the rains and share these plans with the DC office to create a comprehensive contingency plan outlining the responsibilities of each department

He directed the officers of WSSC and TMA to make all efforts to improve the sanitation situation as well as improve the drainage system.

On the occasion, he stressed that the mistakes made in 2022 floods should never be repeated; it was necessary to adopt a better strategy now and finalize all the measures to provide protection to the people.

Related Topics

Police Education Flood Water Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All Government Share Rains

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

20 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

20 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

24 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan