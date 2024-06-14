DC Holds Meeting On Monsoon Preparedness In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to protect lives of people during upcoming monsoon season.
He was chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner office that was held to discuss preparations for upcoming season of monsoon.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of relevant departments including Health department, education, Police, Local Government, TMAs, Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) , Livestock, Rescue 1122, Social Welfare and other related departments participated in the meeting.
Chairing the meeting, DC directed the relevant departments to work in cohesion and develop a liaison to avoid losses during monsoon season.
He said, "Protecting lives and properties of people is among responsibilities of government and added that resources would be used to avoid losses during monsoon.
"
During the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the measures taken by the relevant departments to deal with the monsoon and flood situation, on which, the DC directed all relevant officers to prepare their emergency plans before the rains and share these plans with the DC office to create a comprehensive contingency plan outlining the responsibilities of each department
He directed the officers of WSSC and TMA to make all efforts to improve the sanitation situation as well as improve the drainage system.
On the occasion, he stressed that the mistakes made in 2022 floods should never be repeated; it was necessary to adopt a better strategy now and finalize all the measures to provide protection to the people.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CB holds awareness walk for timely disposal of animals waste on Eid9 minutes ago
-
RWMC cancels holidays of 3832 sanitary workers10 minutes ago
-
UoS organises orientation session for academic audit team10 minutes ago
-
Rs. 919m fine imposed on 9028 electricity thieves: FESCO10 minutes ago
-
Federal govt abrogate ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions19 minutes ago
-
Groundbreaking of gurdwara restoration project on Saturday19 minutes ago
-
Chairman Zakat & Ushar distribute cheque, dowry fund among deserving20 minutes ago
-
Wind, thunderstorm, rains expected from second day Eid-ul-Azha20 minutes ago
-
FDE primary school students to receive track suits20 minutes ago
-
Jimmy’s work attract art lovers: Rana Mashhood30 minutes ago
-
WASA observes World Dengue Day to raise awareness against dengue40 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates water filtration plant50 minutes ago