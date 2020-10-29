DC holds meeting on various development schemes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah holds a meeting on various development schemes in Abbottabad under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project.

The aim to ensure completion of various projects for the betterment of Abbottabad and provision of maximum facilities to the citizens by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

During the meeting, issues related to Chona Water Supply Project, Dumping Site, Water Tanks, Shimla Hill Project and Sehlad Park were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by officials of District Administration, WASA, Public Health, KPCIP, Revenue and all other concerned departments.