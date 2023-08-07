DC holds meeting regarding Independence Day preparations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Monday presided over a meeting in connection with preparations of Independence Day to celebrate on August 14 with zeal.

DSP Manzoor Ahmad Mengal Tehsildar Manguchar Mehmood Kurd along with heads of all government departments participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the celebrations on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

In the events, flag hoisting will be held in school and colleges, songs, tableau oration competitions, football matches, tug-of-war and other events will be organized, said in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that August 14 was our freedom day, our elders gave us the gift of a free country Pakistan by making great sacrifices, we should give value this freedom.

He said that we should serve our country and nation as a patriot and pray for the development and prosperity of the country.