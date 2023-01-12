DC holds meeting regarding polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held regarding the polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf to discuss in detail the ways and means of maintaining peace during the Polio campaign.

The heads of all concerned departments participated in the meeting. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary instructions regarding making the polio campaign successful.