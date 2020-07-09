DC holds meeting review COVID-19 arrangements on Eid ul Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :To curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus and the threat of COVID-19 on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha which causes severe viral fever outbreaks, livestock and the health department would establish tick dusting veterinary picket at various sacrificial animal markets of district Haripur and Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanauulah chaired a meeting regarding measures against the protection of Congo virus, COVID-19 and cleaning operation after the sacrifice of the animals on the eve of Eid ul Adha in district Abbottabad.

In the meeting, it has been decided to curb the Congo fever virus and COVID-19 all concerned departments would start an awareness campaign to educate people about the disease and its protection.

Livestock and health departments would establish Tick dusting veterinary pickets at all entry and exit points of the district Abbottabad while social distancing would also be monitored by police and health department in the sacrificial animal markets.

In the meeting, all stakeholders including Director Dairy and Livestock, District Health Officer Abbottabad, Coordinator Public Health, Police and Tehsil Municipal Administrator participated.

While chairing the meeting regarding sacrificial animal markets ADC Haripur Musart Zaman directed the district administration to establish sacrificial animal markets outside the municipality areas of district Haripur.

He also directed to ensure a complete ban on the sacrificial animal markets inside the municipal areas and also discourage people. ADC Musarat Zaman ordered to convince people for group sacrifices through public, private and community partnerships.

The ADC ordered to make sure round the clock sacrificial animal markets to reduce the burden of the customers.