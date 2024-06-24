Open Menu

DC Holds Meeting To Address Load Shedding Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujeeb Ur Rahman convened a meeting on Monday to address the persistent issue of electricity load shedding in the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujeeb Ur Rahman convened a meeting on Monday to address the persistent issue of electricity load shedding in the district.

As per details, the meeting saw participation from key stakeholders, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak, Assistant Commissioners, representatives from MPAs of PK-97 and PK-98, officials from the electricity department, law enforcement representatives, and community leaders.

The DC outlined the provincial government's relief plan, which involves targeting five key feeders in the Karak district, Chokara, Karak City 1 & 2, Nusratabad, and Latamber.

The plan aims to reduce load shedding to 12 hours on these feeders, with a focus on encouraging timely bill payments.

Only running bills will need to be paid, and further reductions in load shedding hours will depend on improved bill payment rates. The ongoing crackdown on illegal electricity connections will also continue.

The meeting resulted in a strategy to launch a comprehensive operation, starting immediately, to effectively address electricity theft in Karak. Various teams will coordinate their efforts to tackle this issue.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman stressed the significance of this initiative in promoting law and order, ensuring fair distribution of electricity resources, and maintaining the rule of law in the area.

All stakeholders were urged to cooperate to make the operation successful and bring about positive change in the community.

