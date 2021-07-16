DC holds meeting to discuss recruitment in deceased quota

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday presided over a meeting of District Recruitment Committee to discuss the recruitments on deceased quota.

Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathor, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Daulat Jamali, Medical Superintendent of Peoples Medical University Hospital, Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Education Officer Secondary, Qurban Ali Rahu and other members of the committee reviewed the documents of deceased quota candidates and took an interview.

The Dstrict Recruitment Committee unanimously approved the employment of 40 candidates of deceased quota in education, health, local government and other departments. DC felicitated candidates being appointed on deceased quota and expressed hope that they would perform their duty diligently.