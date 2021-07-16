UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds Meeting To Discuss Recruitment In Deceased Quota

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

DC holds meeting to discuss recruitment in deceased quota

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday presided over a meeting of District Recruitment Committee to discuss the recruitments on deceased quota.

Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathor, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Daulat Jamali, Medical Superintendent of Peoples Medical University Hospital, Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Education Officer Secondary, Qurban Ali Rahu and other members of the committee reviewed the documents of deceased quota candidates and took an interview.

The Dstrict Recruitment Committee unanimously approved the employment of 40 candidates of deceased quota in education, health, local government and other departments. DC felicitated candidates being appointed on deceased quota and expressed hope that they would perform their duty diligently.

Related Topics

Education Government Employment

Recent Stories

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

4 minutes ago

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

19 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

25 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

17 minutes ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

17 minutes ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.