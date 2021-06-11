UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Meeting To Discuss Recruitments In Deceased Quota

Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC holds meeting to discuss recruitments in deceased quota

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Friday chaired a meeting of District Recruitment Committee to discuss the recruitments on deceased quota.

Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Health Officer, Dr Daulat Jamali, Medical Superintendent of Peoples Medical University Hospital, Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Education Officer Secondary, Qurban Ali Rahu and other members of the committee reviewed the documents of deceased quota candidates and interviewed them.

The Dstrict Recruitment Committee after unanimously approved the employment of 54 candidates of deceased quota in education, health, local government and other departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

