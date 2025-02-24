Open Menu

DC Holds Meeting To Ensure Relief In Essential Commodities During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting of Relief Committee established to provide relief on essential commodities during the month of Ramazan at his office.

Addressing the meeting, DC emphasized that the district administration is committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public by regulating the prices of daily-use essential commodities during the holy month. He urged traders to extend their full cooperation in this regard.

He said that Ramazan is a month of blessings and urged all traders and shopkeepers to sell essential commodities at government-fixed prices. Additionally, he directed that price lists of commodities must be displayed at all shops to ensure transparency.

DC also announced that, with the collaboration of traders’ associations, special Ramazan discount bazars would be set up across all tehsils, along with dedicated stalls for subsidized flour and sugar, allowing citizens to purchase essential goods at reduced rates.

Furthermore, DC warned of a large-scale crackdown against adulteration in milk and other food items to protect consumers from substandard and harmful products.

During the meeting, prominent trader leaders, including Shafi-ur-Rehman Jadoon and Abdul Sattar Qureshi, assured the Deputy Commissioner of their full cooperation. They pledged that all traders and shopkeepers would adhere to the government-fixed prices and would prominently display price lists at their shops' front.

The meeting also finalized the prices of various essential items, including rice, lentils, yogurt, milk, gram and flour.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner Hasaan Zafar, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, Rao Shakeel Ahmed, and trader representatives Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Shakeel Qureshi, Abdul Waheed Memon, and others.

APP/rzq/mwq

