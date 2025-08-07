DC Holds Meeting To Ensure Smooth Chehlum Commemorations
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Thursday, chaired a meeting at his office to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum commemorations.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Bushra Mansoor, Colonel Rangers, Assistant Commissioners of relevant talukas, officials from SEPCO, Sui Gas, DIB Incharge, Municipal Corporation, Highways, and Health Department, as well as permit holders of mourning processions and majalis from Sukkur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, and Panu Aqny.
During the meeting, DC Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan directed the SEPCO officials to ensure that there is no load shedding from 6 pm to 12 am on August 14, 15, and 16, during the Chehlum commemorations, to avoid any inconvenience to the public attending the mourning processions and majalis.
He also directed the Sui Gas officials to increase gas supply during the evenings of these three days.
The DC instructed the Medical Superintendents of all taluka hospitals to ensure the availability of ambulances, medicines, and medical staff during this period.
He also directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with permit holders in their respective talukas to address any issues and ensure that the Chehlum commemorations pass peacefully and with brotherhood, just like the Muharram days.
