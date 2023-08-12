DC holds meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Saturday chaired a meeting in the DC office and reviewed the arrangements of Independence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Muhibullah Khan Yousafzai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar To, Tehsildar Barang, representative TMO and representatives of other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the preparations, security and other issues of the August 14 Independence Day celebrations were reviewed and important decisions were taken. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haque issued necessary instructions to the administrative officers and the heads of the relevant departments to complete all the arrangements on time.