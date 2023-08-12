Open Menu

DC Holds Meeting To Review Arrangements For Independence Day Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

DC holds meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebration

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Saturday chaired a meeting in the DC office and reviewed the arrangements of Independence Day

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Saturday chaired a meeting in the DC office and reviewed the arrangements of Independence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Muhibullah Khan Yousafzai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar To, Tehsildar Barang, representative TMO and representatives of other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the preparations, security and other issues of the August 14 Independence Day celebrations were reviewed and important decisions were taken. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haque issued necessary instructions to the administrative officers and the heads of the relevant departments to complete all the arrangements on time.

Related Topics

Independence August All

Recent Stories

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at ..

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at QIH

3 minutes ago
 UAE President and Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties ..

UAE President and Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties during phone call

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal will be next Prime Minister: Says Chaudhry ..

Bilawal will be next Prime Minister: Says Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain

3 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover sto ..

Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover stolen vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Youth future builders of nation: Prime Minister Sh ..

Youth future builders of nation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 PPP wants elections on time, now onus on ECP to co ..

PPP wants elections on time, now onus on ECP to conduct free, fair elections: Ni ..

1 minute ago
Fake law enforcement official apprehended

Fake law enforcement official apprehended

1 minute ago
 Gold rates decrease by Rs 600 to Rs 221,800 per to ..

Gold rates decrease by Rs 600 to Rs 221,800 per tola

1 minute ago
 International Youth & Independence Day ceremony at ..

International Youth & Independence Day ceremony at Emergency Services Department ..

4 minutes ago
 2,000 liter liquor confiscated during crackdown

2,000 liter liquor confiscated during crackdown

1 minute ago
 Ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day in GCC ..

Ceremony held to celebrate Independence Day in GCC&MS Khar

1 minute ago
 RPO listens to 36 appeals of cops

RPO listens to 36 appeals of cops

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan