DC holds meeting to review losses of heavy rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :In order to sum up the details of losses caused by recent floods and review the ongoing survey, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Jatoi, District In-charge PDMA Riaz Ahmed Shar, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners and officials of Pak Army attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting the DC said the district sustained huge losses, therefore the district administration, in support with Pak Army has commenced house-to-house survey.

He said in case any house remains unattended for survey or a team does not arrive, a complaint could be submitted with the relevant Redressal Committee.

In case the tehsil level redressal committee fails to resolve the issue the complainant would submit an application with the district redressal committee.