DC Holds Meeting To Review Measures Taken For Improving Traffic System

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review measures being taken to control traffic accidents, improve the traffic system,

and keep traffic flowing.

District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, DSP Punjab Highways Patrol Police Irfan Akbar, DSP Traffic Muhammad Riaz, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, SDO Highways Muhammad Irfan, and other relevant department officials were also present.

The meeting was informed that traffic signboards would be installed on different roads in the district to prevent accidents, and boards with traffic information would be installed regarding implementing traffic laws.

In this regard, traffic signboards are being installed at Danish school Hasilpur, Musafirkhana Pul Balochian, Pul Shashmahi Airport Road, Picket Sadiq Public School, Raaman Phatak, Lalluwali Mori, Ada Lal Sohanra, DHA Bridge and Chowk Bhatta Ahmedpur East to inform passengers so that drivers could keep their vehicle speed within limits and remain safe from accidents.

Similarly, the traffic police have taken measures to control accidents in the Bahawalpur city, under which a special campaign is being launched in different educational institutions to implement traffic laws.

The road from Dubai Chowk to Welcome Chowk and from Saraiki Chowk to Raja petrol Pump has been made a model road. Signboards on the road containing information on banning one-wheeling, speeding, driving without a license, and ensuring the use of helmets by motorcyclists.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa instructed the officials of the relevant departments to eliminate unnecessary U-turns to control traffic accidents in the district and to complete the work of installing traffic signboards as soon as possible.

DPO Asad Sarfraz said that speed breakers should be built on connecting roads leading to the main road and informational boards should be installed alongside the road to control accidents.

