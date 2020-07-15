UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Meeting With Eminent Scholars, Ulemas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

DC holds meeting with eminent scholars, Ulemas

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) ::An important meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi with eminent scholars from across the district in which the implementation of SOPs related to coronavirus was discussed in detail on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The scholars unanimously assured the DC that the SOPs issued by the government would be fully implemented and awareness in this regard would be the most important and first priority.

Later, special prayers were also offered for the victims of coronavirus and for the security of the country.

