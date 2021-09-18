UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Meeting With Insaf Welfare Wing

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam Saturday held meeting with the delegation of the Insaf Welfare Wing District Bajaur Cabinet here at his office and discussed in detail ways and means to aware the general public about the danger of coronavirus in the district

During the meeting, Engineer Imran Mughal, President, Insaf Welfare Wing briefed the DC in detail about the performance and planning of Insaf Welfare Wing regarding prevention of coronavirus besides creating awareness among the people of Bajaur.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam expressed the hope that Insaf Welfare Wing District Bajaur would play its role in preventing the corona epidemic in Bajaur. President Insaf Welfare Wing Bajaur District Imran Mughal said that the Wing would soon start distribution of free masks as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam.

