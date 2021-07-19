DC holds meeting with sugar dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held a meeting with sugar dealers to ensure sale of sugar at fixed price in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers.

The DC asked the sugar dealers to ensure sale of sugar at fixed price. He said that the ex-mill rate of sugar was Rs 83.24 per kg and open market rate was Rs 88.24 per kg.

He said that hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated under any circumstances and action would be taken against such elements under the Price Control Act.