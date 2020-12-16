DC holds meeting with traders' organization regarding implementation of SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday said coronavirus cases were multiplying rapidly day by day in District Shaheed Benazirabad and it has claimed four lives during the last 48 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday said coronavirus cases were multiplying rapidly day by day in District Shaheed Benazirabad and it has claimed four lives during the last 48 hours.

Chairing a meeting held with representatives of traders' organizations, he emphasized that traders should strictly follow the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration is trying not to close the business activities in order to avoid any financial loss, however the public shall remain prepared for lockdown in case the coronavirus cases are extensively reported.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah to visit different business centres of the city and impose penalties on contravention of SOPs.

He said that it was noted that managements of marriage halls were not following the SOPs. He directed representatives of the Marriage Halls Association to not arrange wedding ceremony during night time.

He said that SOPs issued by Sindh Government shall strictly be observed during marriage programs held in day time.

Deputy Commissioner directed representatives of Hotels Association to strictly observe the SOPs to prevent Covid-19 and warned that those found guilty of violating any of the instructions would be proceeded against in accordance with the law.

On the occasion representatives of different traders' organizations ensured their all-possible cooperation in observing the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner said that the trader's community and citizens have always cooperated with district administration in difficult times and expressed hope that tradition would be maintained this time to avoid imposition of lockdown.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari, representatives of Marriage Halls Association, Hotels Association, Cloth Merchants Association, Tailors Association and other traders' organizations attended the meeting.