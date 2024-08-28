DC holds meeting with Young Doctors Association

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “Awami Agenda, Improvement of Health Facilities, Open Door Policy and Interaction with Civil Society", Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Young Doctors Association Dir Lower.

Doctor Zafar Ayaz, Dr Najibullah, Dr Raffiullah, Dr Ghufran discussed various issues related to the health department and hospitals with the Deputy Commissioner. They also shared their views and suggestions regarding improvement in provision of health services.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the role of doctors and paramedics and stated that saving one human life is equal to saving all mankind. The Deputy Commissioner assured that through coordinated efforts provision of health facilities in all hospitals will further be improved.

