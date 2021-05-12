DC holds online Kachehri

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali held an Online Facebook Kachehri and responded directly to complaints of the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali held an Online Facebook Kachehri and responded directly to complaints of the citizens.

The DC received more than 3000 comments in the online Facebook Kachehri which continued for an hour. The DC issued on-spot orders and redressed about half of the complaints while he referred some complaints to their concerned office for their immediate redressal within 2 days.

During Kachehri, the citizens highlighted various issues regarding encroachments, street lights, parking, road patchwork and the DC assured them that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that solution of public problems is the first priority for which no stone would be left unturned.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to check the prices and quality of mutton as well as other commodities highlighted in the Kachehri.

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and others also joined the online Kachehri.