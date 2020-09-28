DC holds Online Katcheri via facebook; directs resolve problems

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan accompanied by district heads of all departments here on Monday held Online Katcheri through a live streaming on facebook.

After welcoming remarks, the DC explained objectives of holding of Online Kachehri and said that some of the initiatives were halted due to COVID-19 emergency. He also sought the views and comments of the participants regarding public grievances.

Mostly the public highlighted the traffic jam issues in Timergara and Chakadara Bazars, shortage of drinking water facilities, dilapidated condition of Malakand Road, load shedding on new Mayar Feeder, and artificial price hike in rural areas.

All heads of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

The DC directed to resolve the issues highlighted by the public within shortest possible time and share their progress adding in case of non compliance cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.