UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds Online Katcheri Via Facebook; Directs Resolve Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

DC holds Online Katcheri via facebook; directs resolve problems

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan accompanied by district heads of all departments here on Monday held Online Katcheri through a live streaming on facebook

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan accompanied by district heads of all departments here on Monday held Online Katcheri through a live streaming on facebook.

After welcoming remarks, the DC explained objectives of holding of Online Kachehri and said that some of the initiatives were halted due to COVID-19 emergency. He also sought the views and comments of the participants regarding public grievances.

Mostly the public highlighted the traffic jam issues in Timergara and Chakadara Bazars, shortage of drinking water facilities, dilapidated condition of Malakand Road, load shedding on new Mayar Feeder, and artificial price hike in rural areas.

All heads of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

The DC directed to resolve the issues highlighted by the public within shortest possible time and share their progress adding in case of non compliance cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Water Facebook Road Traffic Progress Price Malakand Timergara May All Government Share

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

17 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment ex ..

1 hour ago

Maryam lambasts PTI govt, NAB for not holding Asim ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad High Court directs AGPR to address pensi ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.