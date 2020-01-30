DC holds Online Katcheri via facebook; directs resolve of problems

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government for addressing grievances of the general public, Deputy Commissioner accompanied by district heads of all departments held Online Katcheri through a live streaming on facebook here Thursday

After welcoming remarks, the DC explained objectives of holding of Online Kachehri and delivered special messages regarding up-coming Polio Eradication Campaign.

He also sought the views and comments of the participants regarding public grievances. All heads of line departments noted the complaints related with their departments concerned.

At the end of the Online Kachehri, the DC directed to resolve the issues highlighted by the public within shortest possible time and share their progress adding in case of non compliance cogent reasons may also be submit with the assigning issues.