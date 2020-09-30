(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Wednesday held an online open forum and said that it was top priority of the district administration to solve the problems of peoples.

The district administration, in collaboration with all concerned agencies, is working on an emergency basis for traffic flow, sanitation and sewerage system in the city, he said this during an open meeting was held at Radio Pakistan Abbottabad station.

People from all over the district told their problems and grievances to the DC through live calls and orders to resolve the problems were issued on the spot.

At the end of the forum, the DC lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and termed it as an important pillar of the media.

He thanked the Radio Team Abbottabad for the excellent services in the online court and hoped that better steps would be taken in the future in collaboration with the district administration and Radio Pakistan to solve the problems of the people.