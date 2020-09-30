UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds Online Open Forum, Listens People's Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:19 PM

DC holds online open forum, listens people's problems

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Wednesday held an online open forum and said that it was top priority of the district administration to solve the problems of peoples

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Wednesday held an online open forum and said that it was top priority of the district administration to solve the problems of peoples.

The district administration, in collaboration with all concerned agencies, is working on an emergency basis for traffic flow, sanitation and sewerage system in the city, he said this during an open meeting was held at Radio Pakistan Abbottabad station.

People from all over the district told their problems and grievances to the DC through live calls and orders to resolve the problems were issued on the spot.

At the end of the forum, the DC lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and termed it as an important pillar of the media.

He thanked the Radio Team Abbottabad for the excellent services in the online court and hoped that better steps would be taken in the future in collaboration with the district administration and Radio Pakistan to solve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Traffic Media All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entitie ..

5 minutes ago

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

5 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for v ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

20 minutes ago

NAB office clash case: :ATC extends interim bail o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.