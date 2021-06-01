UrduPoint.com
DC Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

DC holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday held an open court (Revenue Awami Khidmat Khuli Kutchehry) here at his office to resolve people's problems.

A spokesman for the district administration said complaints about issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate, land transfer cases and other revenue matters were lodged.

The deputy commissioner listened to people and issued orders, and said the purpose of holding open court was to address grievances of people at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

