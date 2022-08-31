DC holds open court

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :An open court was held at Ahmedabad Fort and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid listened to complaints of people.

Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmad Lone, CEO education Muhammad Iqbal, CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, DD College Asim Atiq, DD Development Qamar Usman, Deputy Director Agriculture Tanveer Ahmad Tatla, Chief Officer District Council Abrar Ahmed and officials of various departments were also present.

The DC said open courts were being conducted with an aim to resolve problemsof people.